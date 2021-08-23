Bronx man charged with murder of Queens divorce attorney

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was charged on Aug. 10 for the stabbing death of a Queens divorce attorney and faces 25 years to life in prison.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Nando Perez, 64, was charged with murder and other crimes in the stabbing death of a 65-year-old Queens attorney. The victim was found dead in his Jackson Heights law office three weeks ago.

“This is a brutal crime that has stunned our community,” Katz said. “The defendant is accused of confronting the victim in his law office, stabbing him repeatedly and then leaving him to die.”

According to the investigation, on Aug. 4, the defendant entered the law office of Charles Zolot on 82nd Avenue near 37th Street in Jackson Heights. Perez, who had been a client of the attorney, allegedly attacked him in his second-floor conference room.

The defendant is accused of stabbing Charles Zolot, 65, all over his body. Zolot sustained at least 20 stab wounds. The defendant then fled the scene. Zolot’s body was discovered the following morning.