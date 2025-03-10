Photos: Free laptops given to 58 Bronx teens, courtesy of YMCA of Greater New York and AT&T

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On Thursday, March 6, AT&T and the YMCA of Greater New York provided free laptops to 58 students at Explorations Academy High School, located at 1619 Boston Rd. in the Bronx.

All recipients were participants in the YMCA’s Rowe Scholars Program, a comprehensive college and career access initiative. The laptop giveaway was made possible through a $45,000 donation from AT&T to the YMCA.

“We are proud to work with so many students across the city and support them on their path to college through key initiatives like the Rowe Scholars Program,” YMCA of Greater New York President and CEO Sharon Greenberger said. “Laptops are a crucial resource for all students – for the college application process and beyond – and we are thrilled to collaborate with AT&T to provide more than 50 Bronx teens with their own computers. Together, we are committed to providing young New Yorkers with the resources and tools they need to succeed.”

AT&T’s donation is part of the company’s mission to help bridge the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. The company has committed more than $5 billion across the United States to help 25 million residents remain connected to high-speed internet by 2030. Since 2021, AT&T has distributed over 6,500 computers to students and families across New York State.

“AT&T is proud to collaborate with organizations like the YMCA to help close the digital equity gap in New York,” AT&T Atlantic Region President John Emra said. “Access to connectivity is vital in helping to bridge the digital divide and we are glad we can provide these resources to those that need them most. We’re grateful to the YMCA for their continued collaboration and dedication to this community, and we look forward to seeing these students make the most out of the digital world.”

Approximately 11% of households in New York State do not have internet access or the necessary connected devices. The laptop donation will help ensure these Bronx students will be able to access their own computers as they prepare for the college application process. These laptops will help them as they fill out college applications and FAFSA forms. They will also prove useful in completing college classes.