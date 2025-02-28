Photos: BP Gibson hosts Black History Month celebration

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson held her annual Black History Month celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Eastwood Manor, located at 3371 Eastchester Rd.

The event, hosted by CBS-2 newscaster Alecia Reid, honored the tradition, culture, and history of African Americans in the Bronx. It featured several special performances.

Awards were given out to various individuals and organizations for their contributions to the Bronx community.

The Aurelia Greene Memorial Award, which recognizes individuals who contribute to the African American community in the Bronx, was presented to Deputy City Clerk Shirley Sanders. The award is named in honor of the former Deputy Borough President Aurelia Greene, who died in 2021 at the age of 86.

The Woodlawn Cemetery was also honored for preserving the memories of numerous prominent African Americans.

Other award recipients included Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi, Ujima Sound Productions Owner Rebekah Foster, Allyshia Renay Hamilton of “Get Away For A Day With Allyshia Renay” and Grammy Award Winner and Victory Patch Foundation Founder Slick Rick.