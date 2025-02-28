Community Celebration

Photos: BP Gibson hosts Black History Month celebration

Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson held her annual Black History Month celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Eastwood Manor, located at 3371 Eastchester Rd.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson speaks at the Black History Month celebration. Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office
The event, hosted by CBS-2 newscaster Alecia Reid, honored the tradition, culture, and history of African Americans in the Bronx. It featured several special performances.

The event featured musical performances. Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office
Awards were given out to various individuals and organizations for their contributions to the Bronx community.

The Aurelia Greene Memorial Award, which recognizes individuals who contribute to the African American community in the Bronx, was presented to Deputy City Clerk Shirley Sanders. The award is named in honor of the former Deputy Borough President Aurelia Greene, who died in 2021 at the age of 86.

(Left to right) Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Deputy City Clerk Shirley Saunders and CBS-2 Newscaster Alecia Reid. Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office
Woodlawn Cemetery President and CEO Christopher Jeannopoulos with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office

The Woodlawn Cemetery was also honored for preserving the memories of numerous prominent African Americans.

Other award recipients included Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi, Ujima Sound Productions Owner Rebekah Foster, Allyshia Renay Hamilton of “Get Away For A Day With Allyshia Renay” and Grammy Award Winner and Victory Patch Foundation Founder Slick Rick.

(Left to right) Allyshia Renay Hamilton, Rebekah Foster, Chef Kwame Onwuachi, Vanessa L. Gibson, Slick Rick and his wife Mandy Aragones, Shirley Sanders and Alecia Reid. Photo courtesy of the Bronx Borough President’s Office
