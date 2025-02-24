Bronx Democratic Party announces key City Council endorsements ahead of June primaries

32BJ SEIU Executive Vice President Shirley Aldebol was one of the Democrats running for an open City Council seat to receive the endorsement of the Bronx Democratic Party.

The Bronx Democratic Party has officially endorsed eight candidates ahead of the June 2025 City Council primary elections, backing a mix of newcomers and incumbents in key races across the borough.

Among those vying for open seats, the party announced last week that it is throwing its support behind Elsie Encarnacion in the District 8 race, Shirley Aldebol in District 13, and Justin Sanchez in District 17. Party leaders cited the candidates’ deep commitment to their communities and alignment with the party’s vision for progress as key factors in their endorsements.

In addition to these challengers, the Bronx Democratic Party is backing five incumbents seeking re-election: Eric Dinowitz ( (District 11), Kevin C. Riley (District 12), Pierina Ana Sanchez (District 14), Oswald Feliz (District 15), Althea Stevens (District 16), and Amanda Farías (District 18). The party credited their leadership in championing policies to support housing, education, small businesses, and public safety—initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for Bronx residents.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson also secured the party’s endorsement. Leaders praised Gibson’s role in advancing equity, economic development, and expanded opportunities throughout the Bronx, highlighting her leadership as a driving force behind progress in the borough.

The Bronx Democratic Party stated that its endorsements followed an extensive selection process, which included discussions with community leaders, advocacy groups, and key stakeholders. Party officials emphasized their commitment to electing leaders who prioritize the Bronx, expressing confidence that these candidates will continue to fight for working families and push the borough forward.

Encouraging civic engagement, the organization urged all Bronx residents to stay involved in the upcoming elections, make their voices heard, and help shape the future of their communities.