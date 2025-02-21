Op-ed: Savor the Bronx: A flavorful invitation to experience our borough

A cornucopia of food is laid out at Seis Vecinos, one of the participating Bronx restaurants in Savor the Bronx restaurant week.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As the Bronx Borough President, I’m excited to invite both residents and visitors to join us for Savor the Bronx, a celebration of the borough’s vibrant food scene. This event is more than just a chance to enjoy delicious meals—it’s an opportunity to support our local economy, boost

tourism and experience the diverse flavors that make the Bronx truly special.

From cozy mom-and-pop restaurants to innovative food businesses, the Bronx is home to a rich culinary heritage. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a first-time visitor, Savor the Bronx offers a unique opportunity to explore these hidden gems at an affordable price.

Our borough is known for its diversity, and our food scene reflects this—offering everything from classic comfort food to exciting, global dishes that tell the story of our communities.

Events like Savor the Bronx are essential for strengthening our local economy. By participating, you’re not only treating your taste buds—you’re also supporting small businesses that are the backbone of our community. Many of these mom-and-pop restaurants are family-owned and operated, and your support directly contributes to their success and sustainability.

Tourism plays a vital role in our borough’s growth, and events like this encourage visitors to discover all the Bronx has to offer. Whether you’re here for the first time or you’ve lived here your entire life, Savor the Bronx provides an exciting and affordable way to experience the

borough’s rich cultural and culinary diversity.

So, mark your calendars, bring your appetite and join us in celebrating the flavors of the Bronx. Savor the Bronx is more than an event—it’s a chance to savor our community, our culture, and the small businesses that make us who we are.

Let’s come together to support our local businesses and share the incredible taste of the Bronx with the world!