Column: Savor the Bronx restaurant week: Taste the flavors of the Bronx from Feb. 18-25

Savor the Bronx will be a celebration of the diverse restaurant scene in The Bronx from Feb. 18-23.

Savor the Bronx restaurant week is back and better than ever.

While the event has been on hiatus for several years, the Bronx Tourism Council and the Office of Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson have decided it is time for it to return.

Taking place this week from Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 23, the restaurant week is an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to try a new restaurant or visit an old favorite.

Restaurants play a significant role in tourism and the economy, so when you eat local, you are legitimately benefiting your community. We strongly encourage all residents and visitors of the borough to take this opportunity to explore and support the Bronx’s small business restaurants. Not only will you get to have some delicious food, but you’ll get a deal on it.

There are over 70 restaurants offering a prix fixe menu or discount as part of the event, and those 70 establishments cover many types of cuisine: from Latin food, to West African, to Italian and many, many more. Newer restaurants like Tobalá and Dakota’s on the Cove join restaurants that have been in the borough for over a century, like Mario’s of Arthur Avenue. From Riverdale to City Island to Mott Haven, nearly every neighborhood in the borough is represented. Visit ilovethebronx.com/savor-the-bronx to see a map illustrating the locations of all the restaurants and find where you may want to eat!

Other restaurants that are popular in the Bronx community that have signed up for Savor the Bronx include BarrioBX, Havana Café, Charlies Bar and Kitchen, Emilia’s Restaurant, Kingsbridge Social Club, Antonio’s Trattoria and more. You can see what each restaurant is offering in terms of a discount or menu by visiting ilovethebronx.com/savor-the-bronx and clicking on the names of the restaurants you are interested in.

Follow us on Instagram @bronx.tourism and subscribe to our monthly newsletter on ilovethebronx.com to stay in-the-know about all information regarding the Bronx.