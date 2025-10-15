Permits filed for residential building with 160 units in Mott Haven

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story residential building with 160 housing units at the site of the former St. Roch’s Church at 525 Wales Ave. in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 105 feet tall and span 116,268 square feet. With an average unit scope of 726 square feet, these apartments will most likely be rentals. A cellar is also planned as part of the property.

The East 149th Street subway station, which provides service for the train, is located within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx17 and Bx19 lines. Other notable nearby features include St. Mary’s Park, the Fountain of Youth Playground, the Pontiac Playground, the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center, P17X, P.S. 25 Bilingual School, the J.M. Rapport School for Career Development and X259 H.E.R.O. High.

The building applications were submitted by John DiBattista of St. Roch Apartments LLC. The building applications list Esther Dockery of NBO4 Architecture as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the current structure at 525 Wales Ave. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.