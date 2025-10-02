Permits filed for residential building with 27 units in Highbridge

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 27 housing units on the vacant lot at 955 Woodycrest Ave. in Highbridge.

The proposed building would be 60 feet tall and span 17,954 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 664 square feet, the 27 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residences, the property would also have a rear yard 32 feet in length. There are bus stops in the area for the Bx6 and Bx13 lines. Some of the other notable nearby features include Yankee Stadium, Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park, the Nelson Playground, Derek Cardoza Memorial Park, Summit Playground ,and P.S. 73 The Bronx School of Cultured Pearls.

The building applications were submitted by John Miholics. The applications list John Backos of GRID Drafting and Consulting LLC as the architect of record.

Since 955 Woodycrest Ave. is just a vacant lot, demolition permits will likely not be needed. An estimated completion date of construction has not yet been announced.