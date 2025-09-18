Permits filed for mixed-use building with 29 residences in Woodlawn

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story mixed-use building with 29 housing units at 4350 Van Cortlandt Park E. in Woodlawn.

The proposed building would be 35 feet tall and span 22,873 square feet. The 29 units will take up 19,748 square feet, while the other 3,125 square feet will be reserved for community facility space. With an average unit scope of 680 square feet, the 29 residences will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features for the property include a basement and a 20-foot-long rear yard. The area has bus stops for the Bx16, Bx31, Bx34, and BxM4 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to the property include the Woodlawn Heights Library and Van Cortlandt Park.

Eliezer Grunberger of EZ Builders Corp submitted the building applications. Boaz M. Golani Architects is the listed architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to get rid of the existing structure at 4350 Van Cortlandt Park E. An estimated completion date for the construction of the new building has not yet been provided.