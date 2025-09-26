Permits filed for residential building with six units in Van Nest

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 3-story residential building with six housing units at 581 Van Nest Ave. in the Van Nest neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 30 feet tall and span 3,907 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 651 square feet, the six residences will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features for the property include a cellar and a rear yard 34 feet in length. The East 180th Street subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains, is located within close proximity of the property. There are bus stops in the area for the Bx21, Bx22, Bx36, Bx39, Bx40 and Bx42 lines. Van Nest Park and Young Park are also located nearby.

The building applications were submitted by Kristian Saljanin. The applications list John N. Backos of GRID Drafting and Consulting LLC as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the current structure at 581 Van Nest Ave. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.