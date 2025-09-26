Permits filed for residential building with 20 units in University Heights

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 20 housing units at 2290 Aqueduct Ave. E. in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 58 feet tall and span 14,567 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 728 square feet, the 20 residences will most likely be rentals.

Both the 183rd Street and Fordham Road subway stations, which each provide service for the 4 train, are located within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx3, Bx12, Bx12-SBS and Bx32 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to 2290 Aqueduct Ave. E. include the Francis Martin Library, Devoe Park, KIPP Freedom Elementary School, P.S. 291, P.S./M.S. 15 The Institute for Environmental Learning and P 10X.

The building applications were submitted by Frank Lumaj of Paramount Homes Management. The applications list Jakov Saric of Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C. as the architect of record.

Demolition permits were filed earlier in September for the 2-story structure currently occupying 2290 Aqueduct Ave. E. An estimated completion date of construction has not yet been provided.