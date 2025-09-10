Permits filed for residential building with 28 units in Olinville

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 28 units at 3728 Bronx Blvd. in Olinville.

The proposed building would be 76 feet tall and span 19,012 square feet. With an average unit scope of 679 square feet, the residences will most likely be rentals.

The permits also plan a 32-foot-long rear yard. The property is close to the 219th Street subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx39 line. Other notable nearby features include Hyman Park, the Olinville Playground, the Agnes Haywood Playground, and M.S. 113 Richard R. Green.

The building permits were filed by Erenik Nezaj, with the architect of record listed as Jakov Saric of Node Architecture, Engineering, Consulting P.C.

Demolition permits were filed in August to knock down the current 3-story residential building at 3728 Bronx Blvd. An estimated completion date for the construction of the new building has not yet been announced.