Permits filed for residential building with 55 units in Belmont

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story residential building with 55 housing units on the vacant lot at 2320 Belmont Ave. in Belmont.

The proposed building would be 70 feet tall and span 32,603 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 592 square feet, the 55 residences will most likely be rentals.

Some of the planned features of the new building include a cellar, a penthouse and a rear yard that stretches 20 feet in length. There are bus stops in the area for the Bx9, Bx17, Bx15 and Bx19 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to 2320 Belmont Ave. include the Bronx Zoo, St. Barnabas Hospital, the Quarry Ballfields, Ciccarone Park, the Belmont Playground and P.S. X188.

The building applications were submitted by Kristian Saljanin. The applications list John Backos of GRID Drafting and Consulting LLC as the architect of record.

Since 2320 Belmont Ave. is currently just a vacant lot, demolition permits likely will not be needed for this proposed project. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.