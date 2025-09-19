Permits filed for residential building with 36 units in Kingsbridge

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with 36 housing units at 2738 Kingsbridge Terrace in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 55 feet tall and span 18,905 square feet. With an average unit scope of 525 square feet, the 36 residences will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features for the development include a penthouse and a rear yard 20 feet in length. The property is within close proximity to bus stops for the Bx3, Bx9, Bx22, Bx32 and BxM3 lines. Other notable features in the area include the Jerome Park Library, the Fort #4 Playground, the Strong Street Playground, the Riverbend Playground, P.S. 86 The Kingsbridge Heights School, P.S. 310 Marble Hill and P.S. 315 Lab School.

The building applications were submitted by Renato Marinaj of SMR of NY Corp. The applications list Noel T. Wong of ADB Associates as the architect of record.

Demolition permits were filed earlier in September. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been provided.