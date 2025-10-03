Permits filed for homeless shelter in Pelham Bay

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 6-story homeless shelter at 3251 Westchester Ave. in the Pelham Bay neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed shelter would be 62 feet tall and span 40,941 square feet of space. Community facility space will take up 37,616 square feet of the space. There are also plans for a rear yard that stretches 30 feet in length.

The property is located just steps away from the Pelham Bay Park subway station, which provides service for the 6 train. The Buhre Avenue subway station is also nearby for additional service for the 6 train. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx5, Bx8, Bx12, Bx12-SBS, Bx24, BxM8 and Q50 lines.

Building applications were submitted by Chris Karalis. The listed architect of record is Andrew Knox of ESKW/Architects.

Demolition permits were filed last July to take down the 1-story structure currently occupying 3251 Westchester Ave. An estimated completion date of construction has not yet been provided.