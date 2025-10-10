Permits filed for mixed-use building with 44 residences in Port Morris

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 5-story mixed-use building with 44 housing units at 132 Brown Pl. in the Port Morris neighborhood of the Bronx.

The proposed building would be 68 feet tall and span 31,782 square feet. While 2,999 square feet will be dedicated to commercial space, the other 28,783 square feet will be residential space. With an average unit scope of 654 square feet, the 44 units will most likely be rentals.

The top of the building would feature a penthouse. The Brook Avenue and Cypress Avenue subway stations, which each provide service for the 6 train, are located nearby. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx17 and Bx33 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to the property include Pulaski Park, Millbrook Playground, the Lozada Playground, the Ranaqua Playground, P469X The Bronx School for Continuous Learners, P.S. 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt Elementary School, P.S. 17X, Mott Haven Academy Charter School and the South Bronx Charter School for International Cultures and the Arts.

The building applications were submitted by Yaakov Lefkowitz of Lefko Capital Group. The applications list Boaz M. Golani Architect as the architect of record.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed to take down the current structure at 132 Brown Pl. An estimated completion date for construction has not yet been announced.