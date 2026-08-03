Bronx Times Opinion | Stop competing for talent. Start building the workforce

Nearly three out of four employers report difficulty finding qualified workers. Yet across America, classrooms are filled with potential engineers, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, technicians, educators and business leaders. America’s workforce challenge isn’t a shortage of talent. It’s a shortage of opportunities to develop that talent.

For generations, America’s workforce strategy followed a simple formula. Schools and colleges prepared young people for work. Employers recruited graduates, developed their skills, and built successful organizations. Although never perfect, that approach worked when occupations changed only gradually, career paths were predictable and what people learned early in their careers remained valuable and relevant for years.

That formula, however, no longer fits today’s economy.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, occupations are evolving rapidly, and career pathways are becoming less predictable. Success increasingly depends on what we call the Essential Skills — communication, collaboration, adaptability, resilience and problem-solving — alongside technical expertise.

Yet one assumption has remained remarkably durable: workforce development begins when someone enters the labor market. In today’s economy, that assumption no longer holds.

Most employers think workforce development begins with recruitment. Three students from a small town in northern New York tell a different story. Finn, Tara and Ben all had talent and ambition. Like many young people, however, they had only a limited understanding of the careers and educational pathways available to them. Their futures began to change not when employers recruited them, but when employers showed them what was possible.

Things changed when their school joined a national network that connected students with employers in their own community and across the country. Southwest Airlines employees showed them that aviation is far more than pilots and flight attendants. Colgate-Palmolive professionals introduced careers in engineering, finance, research, marketing and technology. At Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, students discovered how modern healthcare depends on hundreds of professionals beyond physicians and nurses.

No company was trying to recruit Finn, Tara or Ben. Instead, employers did something far more valuable: They expanded each student’s understanding of what was possible. One conversation sparked curiosity. A workplace visit made new possibilities tangible. A mentor helped turn uncertainty into confidence.

Those experiences gave them direction. For the first time, they could see a future that connected their interests, their education and their careers.

Today, Finn is studying engineering, and he’s planning to develop sustainable energy technologies. Tara is pursuing nursing and Ben found his future in advanced manufacturing.

Their stories reveal something many employers overlook. The companies didn’t create student talent. It was already there. They simply helped three young people discover where their talents could take them.

Tomorrow’s workforce is shaped years before graduation. Employers who want strong talent pipelines cannot afford to wait until students submit résumés. They can help shape aspirations through classroom visits, mentoring, workplace experiences, internships and career exploration that connect education to opportunity.

Those experiences build direction, confidence and readiness long before a hiring decision is ever made.

But helping students see what’s possible is only the beginning. Employers can also help cultivate the qualities that will matter no matter how technology changes. Technical skills will continue to evolve, but communication, collaboration, adaptability, resilience and problem-solving will remain essential. Grades and credentials matter, but they should never be confused with readiness for work and life.

Companies such as TransPerfect, Colgate-Palmolive, EY, and Southwest Airlines are already showing us what this looks like. They have moved beyond simply recruiting graduates. They are helping develop tomorrow’s workforce while young people are still in school. Employers gain earlier access to emerging talent. Employees find purpose through mentoring. Schools strengthen their connections to industry. Communities build deeper and more resilient talent pipelines.

This isn’t corporate philanthropy. It’s a long-term talent strategy.

America doesn’t have a talent shortage. It has a pathway shortage. The companies that understand that difference won’t simply compete more successfully for talent. They’ll help create the workforce everyone else is trying to recruit.

Rick Dalton is the president and founder of CFES Brilliant Pathways and has spent more than 35 years helping schools and employers prepare young people for successful futures. Raymond J. McNulty is a former Vermont Commissioner of Education and nationally recognized education leader.