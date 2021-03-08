Crime

Off-duty South Bronx NYPD school safety agent booked on assault charges

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Getty Images

Police have recently arrested an off-duty NYPD school safety agent who had been living in the south Bronx’s 41 precinct.

While many details remain unclear, the NYPD reported that 50-year-old Christopher Martinez was arrested on two assault counts just before midnight at 11:24 on Saturday, March 6.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>