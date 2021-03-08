Off-duty South Bronx NYPD school safety agent booked on assault charges

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police have recently arrested an off-duty NYPD school safety agent who had been living in the south Bronx’s 41 precinct.

While many details remain unclear, the NYPD reported that 50-year-old Christopher Martinez was arrested on two assault counts just before midnight at 11:24 on Saturday, March 6.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.