NYPD officer arrested for false reporting of an incident, leaving Major Deegan accident scene

police car nypd
A Washington Heights police officer has been suspended from the department after being arrested in the Bronx.
Photo courtesy Getty

NYPD officer Luis Tejada was arrested in the Bronx on Wednesday for leaving the scene of an accident and false reporting of an incident, according to police.

Tejada, 25, was arrested at around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 50th Precinct when he was off duty, and has been suspended from the department, according to the NYPD.

The officer was involved in a vehicle accident on the Major Deegan Expressway earlier that morning, and the investigation is ongoing, an NYPD spokesperson told the Bronx Times.

Various spokespersons for the department did not share any more information about the incident beyond the date, time and arrest charges when asked by the Bronx Times.

According to the officer’s online profile, Tejada works in the 33rd Precinct, which is located in the Washington Heights section of northern Manhattan. He was appointed July 2, 2018 and assigned to his post on Oct. 7, 2019.

In the NYPD database, Tejada is listed as receiving Excellent Police Duty awards in June 2019, April 2020, June 2020 and March 2021. In April 2020, he was honored with Meritorious Police Duty.

There is no disciplinary history listed.

The officer has conducted 32 misdemeanor arrests, 11 felony arrests and handed out 3 infractions, according to the NYPD website.

The Bronx Times has reached out to the District Attorney’s office for comment on Friday and Monday and is awaiting a response.

