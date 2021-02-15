Cops searching for man who attacked 47-year-old in the south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man who is believed to have assaulted a 47-year-old in the south Bronx earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, the male victim was punched in the head by Cromwell and Jerome Avenues at about 12:14 a.m. on Saturday, February 6.

Law enforcement sources say the the victim and assailant engaged in a dispute which led up to the attack, police released this footage of the suspect.