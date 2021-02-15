Crime

Cops searching for man who attacked 47-year-old in the south Bronx

Courtesy of the NYPD.
Police are searching for a man who is believed to have assaulted a 47-year-old in the south Bronx earlier this month.
According to the NYPD, the male victim was punched in the head by Cromwell and Jerome Avenues at about 12:14 a.m. on Saturday, February 6.
Law enforcement sources say the the victim and assailant engaged in a dispute which led up to the attack, police released this footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

