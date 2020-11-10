Cops search for gunman who opened fire near south Bronx elementary school

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a gunman who discharged rounds just steps from an elementary school in the south Bronx.

The man, who did not appeared be firing randomly and without a target, did so in front of a Franklin Avenue school at about 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the NYPD recently reported.

That location where the perp began shooting is a single property away from the elementary school P.S. 63.

Although no injuries resulted from the incident, the shooter is wanted by police on reckless endangerment charges. Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect.

