Cops search for gunman who opened fire near south Bronx elementary school

Photos and video courtesy of the NYPD

Police are searching for a gunman who discharged rounds just steps from an elementary school in the south Bronx.

The man, who did not appeared be firing randomly and without a target, did so in front of a Franklin Avenue school at about 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the NYPD recently reported.

That location where the perp began shooting is a single property away from the elementary school P.S. 63.

Although no injuries resulted from the incident, the shooter is wanted by police on reckless endangerment charges. Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential

