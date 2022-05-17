Police & Fire

FDNY find two people dead in burning car on Shore Road near Pelham Split Rock course

An emergency vehicle drives by the Pelham Bay and Split Rock Golf Courses on Shore Road
Two individuals were found dead in a burning car near the Pelham Bay and Split Rock Golf Courses on Monday morning. Pictured, an EMS vehicle drives by the golf course on Tuesday afternoon.
Photo Aliya Schneider

Two people were found dead inside a burning car on Shore Road on Monday, outside a Pelham Bay Park golf course.

The two people still have not been identified, the NYPD confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The individuals were found in an “extremely burnt state,” making it hard to identify them, a police source told the Bronx Times.

The NYPD official said that the medical examiner and police department will both work to try to identify the deceased.

Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 4:19 a.m. Monday about a vehicle on fire on Shore Road near Pelham Bay and Split Rock Golf Courses in the 45th Precinct, according to the NYPD. The NYPD did not specify where exactly the vehicle was located in the vicinity.

Upon arrival, police saw a Honda Accord on the side of the road engulfed in flames, according to the department.

Firefighters already on the scene extinguished the fire and discovered two bodies inside the vehicle, according to police. They were pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The 870 Shore Road 36-hole golf facility sits within Pelham Bay Park — the largest park in NYC — in the northeast Bronx, minutes away from Westchester County.

The Bronx Times reached out to the FDNY and is awaiting a response.

