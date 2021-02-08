Murder of West Farms man caps weekend of deadly shootings in NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

A 28-year-old man was gunned down on a Bronx street on Sunday night — the fourth deadly shooting in New York City during Super Bowl weekend, police reported.

Christian Gellibert of East 227th Street in the Bronx was shot multiple times in the torso at the corner of Vyse Avenue and East 181st Street in West Farms at about 9:05 p.m. on Feb. 7, authorities said.

Officers from the 48th Precinct discovered the wounded Gellibert in responding to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS units rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said, police have not yet established a possible motive for the murder, or a description of the suspect.

The shooting occurred about 24 hours after two men were gunned down in the Bronx on Saturday night. Police said there appears to be no connection between those incidents and Sunday’s homicide.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. Anyone with information about them can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.