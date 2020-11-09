Burglar confronts south Bronx senior woman and steals cash inside her home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the brazen burglar who confronted and assaulted an 89-year-old woman in her Bronx apartment before robing her early Saturday morning.

The home invasion happened at 2:24 a.m. on Nov. 7 inside an apartment building in the area of Beck Street and Longwood Avenue in Longwood.

According to police, the suspect walked into the ground-level apartment through an unlocked back door and confronted the 89-year-old woman inside her bedroom.

Cops said the crook then grabbed the victim by her arm, threw her onto her bed and demanded cash. The victim then handed over her purse, which contained $100, to the thief.

The perpetrator then fled out of the back door in an unknown direction, police said.

The incident was reported to the 41st Precinct. The woman suffered pain and bruising to her arm, but refused medical attention, authorities said.

Late on Saturday night, the NYPD released video footage of the home invader. Cops described him as a man in his 50s, standing 6 feet tall, with a slim build.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.