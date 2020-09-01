Sick perv locked up for groping two little girls in the south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have arrested an apparent pedofile who allegedly groped both and ten and six-year-old girl in the south Bronx earlier this month.

Washington Jaramillo, a 62-year-old man was arrested on sex abuse, forcible touching, and on acting in a manner to injure a child, the NYPD announced Tuesday morning.

The believed-to be-perv approached two helpless girls while they were playing in in a building lobby near the Grand Concourse and E. 167th at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, according to law enforcement sources.

He reportedly put his hands on both of the girl’s backsides and kissed the six-year-old on the lips before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to additional incidents pertaining to this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.