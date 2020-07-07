VIDEO: Thief snags beverages from south Bronx deli and bolts without paying

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a thirsty thief who ran out of a local deli without paying for his purchases.

On Saturday, June 20 at around 7 a.m., a man walked into El Patio Deli on East 138th Street and placed six cans of Red Bull and two bottles of Snapple on his person.

When the deli’s employee confronted the man, the suspect allegedly threatened to hit him and proceeded to walk out of the store without paying for the drinks. He then fled the scene on a bicycle and went westbound on East 138th Street according to police records.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident.

Cops describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing at 6 feet and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.