Man and woman attack, rob 56-year-old man in south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man and woman who assaulted and robbed a 56-year-old man in the south Bronx earlier this month.

Reports indicate that the pair attacked the victim inside of 870 Jennings St. at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9.

The man allegedly punched the victim in the chest and the woman then joined in by stealing the man’s phone, sneakers and even frozen food items before fleeing to parts unknown.

EMS personnel brought the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was treated for bruises and lacerations to the face.

Police released this footage of the two suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.