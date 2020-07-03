Man wanted for attacking 64-year-old in University Avenue building

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who assaulted a 64-year-old in a hallway on University Avenue last week.

The suspect confronted the elder man in a doorway of 2230 University Avenue, grabbing him from behind and throwing him to the ground.

Before fleeing, the man robbed the 64-year-old of his necklace and ran off in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD.

Although the victim refused medical attention, he was reported to have injured his right knee from the attack.

Police released this footage and image of both the attack and wanted suspect.



View all View as gallery

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.