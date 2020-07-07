Two men wanted for attacking, attempting to rob 45-year-old man in Longwood

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for two men that attacked and attempted to rob a 45-year-old man of his cell phone in Longwood at the end of June.

The victim was confronted by the two men in front a Hoe Avenue shop at about 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, according to NYPD reports.

They began punching the man and initially took his cell phone before the victim was able to re-retrieve it, police said.

The two suspects then fled on foot westbound on nearby Aldus Street.

Police released this footage of the duo.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.