Man sought for attacking woman with his cane in a Bronx subway station: NYPD

BY EMILY DAVENPORT

Cops are looking for a suspect who smacked a woman with a cane at a subway station in the Bronx on Independence Day.

Authorities say that at 11:45 p.m. on July 4, a 53-year-old woman was walking in the 149th Street-Grand Concourse near the 4 train platform when an unknown man began to hit her with a cane. The suspect then fled the station on foot to parts unknown.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to her head and torso. She was to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Police released photos of the suspect taken from the incident location. He is described as a man with a dark complexion between 30 and 40 years old and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story first appeared on amny.com.