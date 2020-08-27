NYC SHOOTINGS: Five more injured in citywide gun fire

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

Five people were shot between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning in separate incidents in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, police officials said.

None of the injuries was said to be life threatening, though at least two victims was in serious condition.

There were also several incidents of shots fired in various parts of the city. One incident in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn had two ski-masked gunmen attempting to kill residents at the Sheepshead-Nostrand Houses, a NYCHA development, on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was hit, according to police, but the attempt prompted a massive 61st Precinct response to prevent a similar attack.

Here’s a rundown of the latest shootings:

Aug. 26, 3:17 p.m. – An 18-year-old female was shot in the chest by an unknown person in front of 144-15 Liberty Ave. in South Jamaica, Queens. Officers from the 103rd Precinct said the victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where detectives say she was “highly uncooperative.”

Aug. 26, 3:27 p.m. – A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach as he was walking on Newport Avenue and Strauss Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Members of the 73rd Precinct say the victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital by private vehicle where he was reported in stable condition.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim told detectives that he heard shots and felt pain, but did not provide any other information at this time.

Aug. 26, 9:40 p.m. – Cops found a 24-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to both legs and unconscious in front of 4400 Wickham Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. Paramedics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center in serious condition. No further information was available on this attack.

Aug. 27, 12:45 a.m. – A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face by her ex-boyfriend after a dispute at 75 West 190th St. in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx. EMS rushed her to St. Barnabas Hospital where she is expected to survive the attack.

Members from the 52nd Precinct Detective Squad are now looking for the ex-boyfriend.

Aug. 27, 3:30 a.m. – A 20-year-old man was shot in the torso, left hip and right arm while walking along Atlantic Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. The victim was able to tell officers from the 75th Precinct that he was walking when he heard the shots and felt pain.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition. Police believe he may have been a victim of a drive-by shooting, though the motive is unclear at this time.

Police make shooting arrest

Detectives from the 114th Precinct arrested Ike Ford, 17, of 12th Street in Queens in connection with the shooting death of George Rosa, 53 of 24 Street in Queens on July 25 at 21-19 40 Ave. in Astoria.

Police say Rosa was shot once in the chest by Ford on that Saturday night and was then rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, but could not be saved.

Ford is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon.

Video from Bronx homicide

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the occupants of the following vehicles depicted in the attached video in connection to a homicide that occurred in the Bronx on Friday, August 21.

Officers from the 48th Precinct say several men in the vehicles seen in the video fired shots at 735 East 179 Street, in the Bronx, hitting three men, killing Luis Rodriguez, 60, of that same address.

Two other men were in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The vehicles are described as a gray 4 door sedan and a black SUV.

Surveillance video of the vehicles was taken prior to the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.