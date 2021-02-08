South Bronx supermarket thieves attack employees, slash one with boxcutter

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a group of young people believed to have been stealing from and assaulted an employee at a south Bronx supermarket recently.

The group of four was allegedly taking items from a Fine Fare at 950 Westchester Avenue when several employees confronted the individuals who were caught in the act, law enforcement sources reported.

A verbal dispute between the four and employees turned physical and resulted in several workers being punched by the suspects.

One perp pulled a box cutter and slashed one of the employees causing lacerations to his right palm, according to the NYPD.

The individuals then fled southbound on Kelley Street, the slashing victim sustained lacerations was removed to Lincoln Hospital and is stable condition.

Police released this video and photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.