NYC’s Robin Hood Foundation announces lineup for national conference to take on poverty and racism

A local nonprofit has announced the lineup for their annual conference that aims to fight poverty.
Robin Hood Foundation announced the lineup for No City Limits: Reimagining the Poverty Fight 2021, the fifth annual national conference dedicated to actionable solutions for increasing economic mobility from poverty. Taking place on Feb. 24-25, No City Limits will bring together leaders across many disciplines to examine 2020 and explore how to make 2021 a year of change and progress.
“2020 was a year of both the exposure of historical inequities and the expansion of the challenges so many of our neighbors face, particularly communities of color. We know that 2021 will be a year of both recovery and rebuilding in which we challenge the systems and structures that make poverty so pervasive and intentional,” said Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood. “During Robin Hood’s No City Limits conference, we will convene the nation’s leading experts across sectors to both explore the solutions and build the alliances that will help us to build a fairer and more equitable society for everyone.”
The conference will be held online through interactive sessions. This year’s theme will be “Reimagining the Poverty Fight” with the conference focusing on the link between poverty and racism, as well as the specific actions that need to be taken to build pathways to economic mobility for all.
Here is a look at the initial lineup of No City Limits 2021 speakers:
- Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers Alliance
- Ames Grawert, Brennan Center for Justice, Justice Program
- Brigid Bergin, WNYC
- Camilla Marcus, west~bourne
- Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation
- Cheryl L. Dorsey, Echoing Green
- Corinne Low, The Wharton School, Upper West Side Open Hearts Initiative
- Cory Booker, US Senate
- Darrick Hamilton, The New School
- Derek Singletary, Unchained
- Dylan Matthews, VOX.com
- Emma Vadehra, Next100 / The Century Foundation
- Erika James, The Wharton School
- Errol Louis, NY1
- Geoffrey Canada, Harlem Children’s Zone
- Helene Gayle, The Chicago Community Trust
- Irwin Garfinkel, Columbia University
- Jahana Hayes, US House of Representatives
- John N. Friedman, Brown University and Opportunity Insights
- John King, The Education Trust
- Jonathan Capehart, MSNBC
- José Andrés, World Central Kitchen
- Judd Kessler, The Wharton School
- Kaya Henderson, Reconstruction
- Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force
- Mehrsa Baradaran, UC Irvine School of Law
- Myra Jones-Taylor, ZERO TO THREE
- Oxiris Barbot, M.D., Columbia University
- Samantha Tweedy, Robin Hood
- Sara Goldrick-Rab, The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice
- Savvy Moore; National Domestic Workers Alliance, We Dream in Black North Carolina Chapter
- Shalinee Sharma, Zearn
- Starsky Wilson, Children’s Defense Fund
- Wes Moore, Robin Hood
More information and a link to register is available on robinhood.org.