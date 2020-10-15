NYC SHOOTINGS: One man dead, two others wounded in overnight citywide gunfire

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Todd Maisel

A Manhattan man is dead and two others are wounded in Manhattan, Bronx and Brooklyn in overnight gunfire, police said.

In the Wednesday homicide at 4:45 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the upper chest and arm in front of 70 Post Road in Washington Heights. Officers from the 34th Precinct said the victim was found on the ground in front of the location and was rushed by EMS to St Barnabas Hospital where he was dead on arrival.

The victim has been identified as Manuel Valarezo of Post Avenue. Police have provided no further information on suspects or motive in this case.

In the Brooklyn shooting, a 32-year-old man was shot in the left ankle at 11:08 p.m. in front of 1669 Ralph Avenue. Police from the 69th precinct found the victim at the scene, who said he was attacked by men in a white sedan.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Detectives found four spent shells at the scene in the middle of the street.

In the Bronx attack, a 25-year-old man was shot in the upper abdomen at 2:27 a.m. while standing in front of 711 Magenta Street in the Gunhill Houses in Olinville, the Bronx.

Police from the 47th Precinct found the man wounded and he was rushed to Jacoby Medical Center in stable condition.

Detectives say the victim has been “uncooperative” in the case. Three spent shells were found at the scene and video surveillance was being checked for clues to the identity of the shooter.

Arrest in rape, menacing with a gun

Police arrested a 24-year-old East Flatbush man in connection with the rape and then menacing with a gun of a 32-year-old woman yesterday morning in his home.

Police arrested Trayvone Thomas, 24, of 236 East 89th St. after he allegedly raped a 32-year-old victim, threatened her with a handgun and then barricaded himself inside his home for two hours before cops busted in and took him into custody.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. when the woman called police from the 67th Precinct to report the rape and threat with the handgun at the alleged attacker’s home. When police arrived, he refused to open the door, with his friends aligned outside yelling at officers that he was “innocent.”

Hostage negotiation teams and emergency service cops tried to talk the man out of the house, but after he continued to refuse to surrender, they busted in at about 11 a.m. and took him from his locked bedroom into custody.

Thomas was later charged with felony rape, menacing with a weapon and obstructing governmental administration for refusing to surrender.

Bronx arrests

Detectives from the 40th Precinct arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the Sept. 23 shooting of an 8-year-old girl in her Bronx apartment.

Police arrested Jayshiem Daniels, 38, of 143rd Street in Mott Haven, the Bronx, after he fired shots into an apartment at 325 East 143rd St. in the Patterson Houses, a NYCHA development in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. Investigators say Daniels was in a dispute with the mother’s boyfriend when he fired the shots, instead hitting the young girl in the abdomen. She was rushed by EMS to Lincoln Hospital, where she was treated and released later in the week, but is still recovering.

Daniels is being charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

In the second arrest, detectives from the 42nd Precinct a 19-year-old Bronx resident Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in the Bronx on September 10.

Police arrested Wesley Torres, 19, of Arnow Avenue in the Bronx in connection with the murder of Kether Werts, 17, of Hoffman Street in the Bronx.

On September 10 at approximately 4:42 p.m., police from the 42nd Precinct found Werts shot in the head and foot in front of 1705 Hoe Avenue, in Crotona Park East section of the Bronx. Werts was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Torres was being charged with murder and possession of a loaded firearm.

Police seeking information

Detectives from the 42nd Precinct are seeking information about several men who were seen fleeing a homicide on the Lower East Side on Oct. 11.

Police say 26-year-old Tyrell Williams of East 4th Street was shot to death in at the corner of Avenue A and East 13th Street in Manhattan.

Police released video and photos of the assailants from the vicinity of the incident location.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.