Man wanted for using anti-Asian slur, spitting on a woman aboard 5 train in the south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who used a racial slur and then spit on a 30-year-old woman aboard a northbound 5 train in the south Bronx last week.

It happened near the Wales Avenue station at about 8:05 a.m. on Friday, July 31, that’s when the man made anti-asian slurs and then spit on the woman shortly after.

He exited the train at Jackson Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.