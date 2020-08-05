New Jersey woman killed in Cross Bronx Expressway tractor trailer caused pileup

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 27-year-old New Jersey woman was killed on the eastbound side of Cross Bronx Expressway overnight after a gruesome tractor trailer crash near Southern Boulevard.

The woman, identified as Keara Rosa of Newark, New Jersey, was pinned by her own 2002 Honda Civic that she exited after the initial collision caused by the driver of a 2005 Freightliner tractor trailer at about 12:14 a.m., according to the NYPD.

That truck, which was operated by a 55-year-old man had first swerved from the right lane to avoid slow moving traffic, crashing into a 2010 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 51-year-old man, a 2016 Toyota Camry LE that was driven by a 29-year-old woman, and a 2018 Lexus ES350 that with a 58-year-old female behind the wheel.

The tractor trailer kept striking the concrete mid-road divider, which caused the truck to then crash into Rosa’s car, which she had gotten out of at the time of the crash.

The drivers of the Camry and ES350 were brought to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, the truck driver remained at the scene as no arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing, police stated.