Column: Check out the new Bronx Walk of Fame self-guided tour

The Bronx Walk of Fame app was debuted in May 2025, and a self-guided tour using the app now exists on bronxwalkoffame.com.

The Bronx Economic Development Corporation works on several tourism-related projects with the Bronx Tourism Council – including overseeing and promoting the Bronx Walk of Fame. The BXEDC recently announced the launch of its new Bronx Walk of Fame app, which you can download by searching “Bronx WOF” on the App Store or Google Play.

The BXEDC wanted to celebrate the launch of the new app and give audiences the opportunity to really take advantage of the resource. Back in May, we hosted a Jane’s Walk with the Municipal Art Society, and distributed print advertisements to small businesses to share with their customers.

This summer, we took it a step further by working with Bronx tour guide Alexandra Maruri to create a self-guided tour that utilizes the app, so tourists can learn more about the honorees and the Grand Concourse as they walk along it. We also coordinated to host a “kickoff tour” on Tuesday, Aug. 26, to promote it.

In addition to being a tour guide in the borough, Maruri developed the Bronx Ambassador Program through the Angellyh Yambo Foundation. Through this program, she trains teenagers to become licensed tour guides. Two of them — currently seniors in high school — led the kickoff tour, walking us up the Grand Concourse and telling us about some of our honorees. We even went inside the recently sold post office to see the historical murals.

Today’s kickoff tour was a testament to the incredible history of the Bronx, and seeing the young tour guides take charge of it truly demonstrates how there is still history in the making.

If you’re interested in exploring the Bronx Walk of Fame with our new self-guided tour, all you have to do is visit bronxwalkoffame.com and follow the directions provided. On the website, you’ll find a link to download the “Bronx WOF” app, where the honorees’ bios exist. You will be able to see all the signs in real life, while reading about the history behind them and viewing photos, videos and soundbites from the honorees’ careers.

Follow the Bronx Economic Development Corporation on Instagram @bx_edc and the Bronx Tourism Council @bronx.tourism for more.