Column: Bronx Walk of Fame app featured on jumbotron at Yankee Stadium

The Bronx Economic Development Corporation debuted the new Bronx Walk of Fame app during Bronx Week back in May. The new app showcases the entire Bronx Walk of Fame, which is located between 138th Street and 171st Street on the Grand Concourse, and has honored some of the most successful people to come from our borough.

The app allows you to virtually explore the Walk of Fame, with the full bios of each honoree at your fingertips. It will notify you if you’re near an honoree’s sign, and you can view small businesses near each sign as well. The BXEDC works with the Bronx Tourism Council, so this effort was made with both entrepreneurship and the borough’s history in mind.

During the Aug. 10 Yankees game against the Astros, the Bronx Walk of Fame app was featured on the jumbotron as the subject of the Bronx Beat. The segment highlights all the hard work that went into the app, not only from those who helped make it happen — like the development company Hubspire and the Department of the State — but from those who are featured on the app as well.

Honorees Michael Kay and Juliet Papa were featured in the segment. Kay is the Yankees’ play-by-play broadcaster and host of YES Network’s CenterStage, among other popular television and radio shows. On the app, you can see where Kay’s sign is located as well as a bio describing his whole career.

“The Bronx is a great place to grow up,” Kay said in the segment. “It’s a great place to try and set your sights on something better – and I think this borough allows you to do that. I love this borough … I can’t embrace it enough.”

Papa, a reporter for 1010 WINS who has covered breaking news in every borough, had a message for anyone who is not familiar with The Bronx.

“Come up to the Grand Concourse and look at some of the names on these street signs – you learn so much about the people who are here, and how they made something of themselves.”

Watch the full segment here.

Download the Bronx Walk of Fame app by searching “Bronx WOF” on the App Store and Google Play. Follow the Bronx Economic Development Corporation on Instagram @bx_edc.