Column: Download the Bronx Walk of Fame app now

The Bronx Walk of Fame app is now available on the App Store. This innovative way of exploring the Bronx Walk of Fame, which lines the Grand Concourse from 138th Street to 171st Street, offers users the opportunity to learn about all the success that started in the Bronx.

When you download the app, which is called “Bronx WOF” on the App Store and Google Play, the first famous faces you will see are the newest additions to the Walk of Fame: Kemba Walker, Damian Priest, Judy Torres, Devon Rodriguez and Gary Axelbank.

You can view all honorees inducted over the last 28 years by category and by location, and if you’re ever nearby an honoree, the app will notify you so you can see their sign in real life, and read about their story on the app. If you want to view where all the signs are located, from beginning to end, you can go to the “Honorees” page and click on the map symbol in the bottom left corner. This will show you the Bronx Walk of Fame and all the signs from above!

The Bronx Walk of Fame includes many well-known artists, musicians, actors, athletes, scientists, journalists and more. Inductees include the first-ever Dominican professional baseball player Ozzie Virgil, actress Rita Moreno, legendary photographer Joe Conzo, scientist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and so many more.

Because of the Bronx Economic Development Corporation’s efforts to promote small businesses, the app also includes information on nearby cafes, restaurants, bars, museums, stores and more. With this feature, you can spend a whole day exploring the Bronx Walk of Fame, grabbing a bite to eat and shopping.

Visit the App Store or Google Play to download the "Bronx WOF" app, created by the app development company HubSpire. Make sure you allow for the app to utilize location services so you can use all the incredible features of the app!