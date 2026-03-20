Community Service

Photos: Met Council holds Halal food distribution at Mosholu Montefiore Community Center

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
halal
Mosholu Montefiore Community Center staff members handed out Halal food to community members on hand for the Met Council’s food distribution with Met Council CEO David Greenfield (right).
Photo by Jewel Webber

The Met Council, the United States’ largest Jewish charity dedicated to fighting poverty, held a Halal food distribution in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday, March 11, at the Mosholu Montefiore Community Center, located at 2450 DeKalb Ave.

Halal chicken was among the items given out at the food distribution. Photo by Jewel Webber

This food distribution was part of an effort by the Met Council to distribute more than 1 million pounds of Halal-certified, culturally appropriate food to Muslim families across New York City during Ramadan.

The Halal food distribution featured several attendees. Photo by Jewel Webber

The Met Council’s effort was part of one of the largest food operations in New York City and the United States.

Medjool Dates packed by Orchid Dates from California were also available at the food distribution. Photo by Jewel Webber

Mosholu Montefiore Community Center staff members assisted in handing out the food to the numerous community members on hand for the food distribution.

Other available items included grocery bags with canned goods, milk and more. Photo by Jewel Webber

Many attendees expressed their thanks to the Met Council and Mosholu Montefiore Community Center for putting this event together, with some going as far as hugging the staff members.

Boxes of the Halal chicken given out. Photo by Jewel Webber

The Met Council partnered with several trusted local mosques, community organizations and food pantries during the citywide Halal food distribution effort.

Ernesto Lopez from United Healthcare was on hand to provide attendees with valuable resources. Photo by Jewel Webber

The food distributions reflected the Met Council’s commitment to meet families where they are in order to ensure they have access to food that aligns with their faith, culture and dignity.

“Serving people with dignity means meeting them where they are,” Met Council CEO David Greenfield said. “Over Ramadan, Met Council is delivering halal food across New York City so Muslim families don’t have to choose between getting help and honoring their faith. This is what responsible, respectful service looks like.”

Staff members from the Mosholu Montefiore Community Center and Met Council, including Met Council CEO David Greenfield (third from left), at the food distribution. Photo by Jewel Webber

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