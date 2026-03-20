Photos: Met Council holds Halal food distribution at Mosholu Montefiore Community Center

Mosholu Montefiore Community Center staff members handed out Halal food to community members on hand for the Met Council’s food distribution with Met Council CEO David Greenfield (right).

The Met Council, the United States’ largest Jewish charity dedicated to fighting poverty, held a Halal food distribution in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday, March 11, at the Mosholu Montefiore Community Center, located at 2450 DeKalb Ave.

This food distribution was part of an effort by the Met Council to distribute more than 1 million pounds of Halal-certified, culturally appropriate food to Muslim families across New York City during Ramadan.

The Met Council’s effort was part of one of the largest food operations in New York City and the United States.

Mosholu Montefiore Community Center staff members assisted in handing out the food to the numerous community members on hand for the food distribution.

Many attendees expressed their thanks to the Met Council and Mosholu Montefiore Community Center for putting this event together, with some going as far as hugging the staff members.

The Met Council partnered with several trusted local mosques, community organizations and food pantries during the citywide Halal food distribution effort.

The food distributions reflected the Met Council’s commitment to meet families where they are in order to ensure they have access to food that aligns with their faith, culture and dignity.

“Serving people with dignity means meeting them where they are,” Met Council CEO David Greenfield said. “Over Ramadan, Met Council is delivering halal food across New York City so Muslim families don’t have to choose between getting help and honoring their faith. This is what responsible, respectful service looks like.”