Man shot in South Bronx in June, dies from injuries

A man who was shot in the South Bronx in June finally succumbed to his injuries on July 25.

On June 3, at 3:11 a..m., police responded to a 911 call of a male shot in front of 82 W. 165 St. Upon arrival, officers found Gerry Masella, 26, 1067 Anderson Ave., with a gunshot wound to the neck.

EMS responded and transported Masella to an area hospital. The victim was finally pronounced dead on July 25, succumbing to his injuries.

The incident has been deemed a homicide. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.