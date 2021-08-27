Police & Fire

32-year-old gunned down in Hunts Point

A 32 year-old was shot and killed in Hunts Point on Aug. 17, 2021.
An argument between two men ended with bullets flying and one person dead earlier this week in Hunts Point.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 17, at 1:37 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault inside of 1318 Randall Ave. An investigation revealed that two men were involved in an argument when Angel Medina, 18, 1075 Longfellow Ave., pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at John Vallejo, 32, Randall Ave., striking him in the torso.

Vallejo returned fire and hit Medina in his arm and torso. Both men were taken to NYC Health and Hospital-Lincoln where Vallejo was pronounced dead.

Medina was charged with attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

