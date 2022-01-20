Police & Fire

Man mugged at South Bronx residence, police seeking suspects

The NYPD is seeking to identify two suspects who allegedly followed a man home and robbed him.
Photo courtesy NYPD
One of the suspects. Photo courtesy NYPD

A 49-year-old man was followed and then assaulted by two unknown men on Monday evening, according to police

The victim entered his residential building around 6:55 p.m. in the vicinity of East 138th Street and Brook Avenue, in the 40th Precinct, police said.

Two men allegedly followed the resident into the building and punched him in the head and body.

One of the suspects stole the man’s wallet — which was valued at $800 — before the two attackers fled, according to police.

The victim suffered pain and bruising, and while EMS responded, he refused medical attention, police said.

Surveillance photos of the individuals were taken from the building during the incident, according to police.

Police describe the suspects as males, between the ages of 20-30, both last seen wearing all dark clothing.

The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

 

Aliya Schneider

Aliya Schneider is a digital editor for the Bronx Times. She is a reporter and photojournalist who loves asking hard questions to get answers and capturing moments that may otherwise go unseen. Aliya has worked as a journalist in New York and Vermont since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and graduated Barnard College of Columbia University in May 2020. When she’s not reading, writing, researching or taking photos, she is probably showing photos of her cat to anyone who will look.

