Man mugged at South Bronx residence, police seeking suspects

A 49-year-old man was followed and then assaulted by two unknown men on Monday evening, according to police

The victim entered his residential building around 6:55 p.m. in the vicinity of East 138th Street and Brook Avenue, in the 40th Precinct, police said.

Two men allegedly followed the resident into the building and punched him in the head and body.

One of the suspects stole the man’s wallet — which was valued at $800 — before the two attackers fled, according to police.

The victim suffered pain and bruising, and while EMS responded, he refused medical attention, police said.

Surveillance photos of the individuals were taken from the building during the incident, according to police.

Police describe the suspects as males, between the ages of 20-30, both last seen wearing all dark clothing.

The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.