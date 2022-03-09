Police arrest 36-year-old man for shooting and slashing in Concourse section

Police have arrested a 36-year-old Bronx man for the murder of another man who was found shot and slashed in the hallway of a Concourse apartment building in the Bronx early Friday morning.

Rashaan Davis, who has a residence on Jerome Avenue, was apprehended by police on Tuesday and charged on four counts of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 17, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot inside 1221 Sheridan Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found 33-year-old Anthony Laster lying face down in the first-floor hallway, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to the back, head and left arm as well as slash wounds to the back and head.

Laster was not a resident of the building he was killed in, but lived in the same Sheridan Avenue neighborhood, according to police.

Police told the Bronx Times that it is unknown if the two men knew each other prior to the attack, but Davis did leave the scene with some of Laster’s property, none of which exceeds a “high value,” according to police.

Davis had no prior arrests or convictions before his arrest on Tuesday.