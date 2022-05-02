Bronx gang member gets 21 years in prison for slew of Mott Haven shooting incidents

A renowned Bronx gang member was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he was found guilty Friday of multiple charges including attempted murder, racketeering and firearms offenses, including a shooting incident that led to the permanent paralysis of an 18-year-old in the Mott Haven section in 2018.

Jose Caban, known as “Nene,” was a key member of The Jack Boyz, a criminal enterprise involved in committing numerous acts of violence, including shootings in and around the Bronx. On June 19, 2018, near East 136th Street and Willis Avenue in the Bronx, Caban helped another gang member attempt to murder a rival, who was shot in the spine and paralyzed from the chest down, according to both police reports and court testimony.

Additionally, on Feb. 8, 2019, Caban fired a gun five times on a street crowded with innocent bystanders, including children, in an attempt to murder a rival near East 135th Street and Willis Avenue.

In addition to his prison term, Caban, 23, was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Caban was convicted in October after a jury trial before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who imposed Friday’s sentence.

“Today, Jose Caban was rightly sentenced to decades of imprisonment for participating in two shootings that paralyzed an 18-year-old victim and sent people, including children, running for their lives on a crowded street,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said. “We will continue to hold accountable those who plague our communities with senseless gun violence.”

