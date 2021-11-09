Two men use NYPD guise to invade, rob Country Club home

Two men allegedly posing as NYPD police officers broke into a couple’s home in the Country Club section of the Bronx, tied up the occupants and made away with their cellphones and BMW on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The home invasion occurred around 8 a.m. on 3391 Country Club Road, when the two men described as being in their 50’s — one carrying a NYPD police badge and both wearing NYPD apparel — entered the home and tied up the homeowners before taking off with $30,000 in cash and $100,000 in jewelry, according to police.

One of the victims reported both assailants were wearing NYPD sweatshirts and sweatpants, as well as gray bubble vests, an official said.

The white BMW was recovered about a mile away at Baisley Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard, a mile away from the home, according to police.

One of the occupants, a woman, eventually untied herself and went across the street to get help. No arrests have been made yet and it unknown if the suspects were actually police officers.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).