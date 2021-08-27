Police & Fire

Thieves steal $7,500 and tie up 14 year-old in home invasion

Three suspects tied up a 14-year-old in a home invasion and stole $7,500 on Aug. 14, 2021.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

A violent home invasion occurred this week when a trio of men tied up a 14-year-old girl and stole $7,500 plus other valuables.

Police say that on Aug. 14, at 10 p.m., three men broke into an apartment in the vicinity of Bruckner Boulevard and Pugsley Avenue by prying the front door open with a crowbar.

Upon entering, they found a 14-year-old girl, who they quickly tied up by binding her hands with USB cables. They then ransacked the home and stole $7,500, jewelry, perfume, handbags and shoes before fleeing. The girl sustained bruising to her wrists, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/  or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

 

