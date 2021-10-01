Cops search for pistol-whipping home invaders in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are searching for two gun-wielding burglars who brutally beat a man during a Bronx home invasion.

Law enforcement sources say the crooks followed a female victim into her apartment in a building on East 170th Street. near Grand Concourse in Mount Eden. After gaining entrance at around 8:05 a.m., they pistol-whipped a 37-year-old male victim before gagging and binding the two victims together with duct tape.

The scoundrels made off with $30,000, two Rolex watches and four gold chains, according to cops, before fleeing southbound on Grand Concourse in a gray Honda sedan. The male victim sustained a minor laceration on the head and refused medical attention at the scene; the female victim was not injured.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.

