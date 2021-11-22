Police & Fire

NYPD school officer suspended after Throggs Neck assault arrest

By
0
comments
Posted on
A school safety agent was arrested and charged for punching her neighbor, according to the NYPD.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

Kayla Cox, a NYPD School Safety Agent, was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday around 9:15 p.m. in the 45th Precinct, according to authorities.

The 38-year-old got into an argument with her 37-year-old neighbor, who she punched in the face in their Throggs Neck neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

She was suspended without pay, according to another spokesman.

NYPD declined to share what school she worked at or how long she is suspended for, and the city Department of Education directed the Bronx Times back to NYPD.

About the Author

Aliya Schneider

Aliya Schneider is a digital editor for the Bronx Times. She is a reporter and photojournalist who loves asking hard questions to get answers and capturing moments that may otherwise go unseen. Aliya has worked as a journalist in New York and Vermont since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and graduated Barnard College of Columbia University in May 2020. When she’s not reading, writing, researching or taking photos, she is probably showing photos of her cat to anyone who will look.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC