NYPD school officer suspended after Throggs Neck assault arrest

Kayla Cox, a NYPD School Safety Agent, was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday around 9:15 p.m. in the 45th Precinct, according to authorities.

The 38-year-old got into an argument with her 37-year-old neighbor, who she punched in the face in their Throggs Neck neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

She was suspended without pay, according to another spokesman.

NYPD declined to share what school she worked at or how long she is suspended for, and the city Department of Education directed the Bronx Times back to NYPD.