SEE IT: Police looking for man involved in grand theft auto, hit-and-run in Wakefield

Police are looking for the unidentified driver of a stolen flatbed truck who fled the scene of a hit-and-run in the Wakefield section that left a man in critical condition as well as another vehicle and a utility pole in need of repairs.

Authorities said that on Friday at approximately 8:15 a.m., a white 2002 Mitsubishi, parked in front of the Fairbanks Lumber True Value lumber yard was stolen, before two minutes later hitting a 49-year-old Connecticut man standing besides his grey Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The driver immediately fled the scene, according to witnesses, proceeding northbound on White Plains Road.

Police said they were able to grab a description of the man after he slammed into a utility pole in the vicinity of East 235 Street and White Plains Road at around 4:13 p.m. that same day. The unidentified male is Black, in his late 50s-60s, and bald, according to the description from police.

The victim of the hit-and-run was transported to Jacobi Hospital to treat severe body trauma, laceration and broken bones, and remains in critical but stable condition.