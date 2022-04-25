SEE IT: Police looking for man involved in grand theft auto, hit-and-run in Wakefield

Police & Fire

Police are looking for a suspect involved in grand theft auto and a hit-and-run in the Wakefield section on Friday.
Police are looking for the unidentified driver of a stolen flatbed truck who fled the scene of a hit-and-run in the Wakefield section that left a man in critical condition as well as another vehicle and a utility pole in need of repairs.

Authorities said that on Friday at approximately 8:15 a.m., a white 2002 Mitsubishi, parked in front of the Fairbanks Lumber True Value lumber yard was stolen, before two minutes later hitting a 49-year-old Connecticut man standing besides his grey Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The driver immediately fled the scene, according to witnesses, proceeding northbound on White Plains Road.

The suspect believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run with a flatbed truck on Friday. Photo courtesy NYPD

Police said they were able to grab a description of the man after he slammed into a utility pole in the vicinity of East 235 Street and White Plains Road at around 4:13 p.m. that same day. The unidentified male is Black, in his late 50s-60s, and bald, according to the description from police.

The victim of the hit-and-run was transported to Jacobi Hospital to treat severe body trauma, laceration and broken bones, and remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

